Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXP opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

