Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

DAL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

