Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PNQI opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $115.93 and a one year high of $260.46.

