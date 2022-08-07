Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 81.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

