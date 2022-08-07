Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 871 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.96.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

