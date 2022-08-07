Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 938 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.62.

Shares of TDG opened at $638.30 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

