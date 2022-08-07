Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.77 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

