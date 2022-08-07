Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,629,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

