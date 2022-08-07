iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,245.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.