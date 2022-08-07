Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,554 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.