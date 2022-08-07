Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.80.

ODFL opened at $303.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

