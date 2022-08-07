Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25,390.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 321,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,404,000 after purchasing an additional 116,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

TLT opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

