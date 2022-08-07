Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

