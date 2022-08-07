Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

