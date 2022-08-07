Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 484,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Vistra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $9,524,413.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,014,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,737,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $9,524,413.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,014,977 shares in the company, valued at $403,737,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 2,133,255 shares worth $53,458,282. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

