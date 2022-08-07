Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPTI. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,368. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 140,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.