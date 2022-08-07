Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,659,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

