Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

