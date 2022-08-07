Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

