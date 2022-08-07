Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,981,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.