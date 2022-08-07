Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Allegion worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,740 shares of company stock valued at $755,038. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

