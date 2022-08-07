Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,376 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.01 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

