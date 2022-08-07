Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Schneider National worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schneider National by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.69 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

