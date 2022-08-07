Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

BEP opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

