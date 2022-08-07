RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 17,294 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

