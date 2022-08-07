Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

