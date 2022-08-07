RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

