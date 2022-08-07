Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $116,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

