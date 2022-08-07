Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

