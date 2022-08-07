Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.