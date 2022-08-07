Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

