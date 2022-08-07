Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

NYSE:EQR opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

