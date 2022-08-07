Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,965,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $137.28 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

