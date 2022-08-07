State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Yum China worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Yum China by 10,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 892,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.13 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

