State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 460 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PKG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

