Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average is $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

