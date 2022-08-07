Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 212 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

