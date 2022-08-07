State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.