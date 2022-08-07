State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,672 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC Company Profile



FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.



