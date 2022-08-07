State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.41 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.