State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,532 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $61.51 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.