Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,221,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81,385 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Xylem by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.22 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.