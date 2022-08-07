State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.61 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Price Performance

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.