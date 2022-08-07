State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.61 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
