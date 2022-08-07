Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.9 %

American Water Works stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.19.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

