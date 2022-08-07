Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,228,000 after buying an additional 251,129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after buying an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 287,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $10,132,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.