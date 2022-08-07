State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 495,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $96.76 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

