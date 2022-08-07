Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

