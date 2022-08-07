Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 56,912 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,534 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,912 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,615,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

