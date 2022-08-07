Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 64,956 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.