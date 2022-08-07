Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,921,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921,452 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.17% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.